AdvanSix (ASIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $377.15 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ASIX opened at $30.30 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $809.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $62,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,816. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $150,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,179,381.05. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock worth $354,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

