Balchem (BCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $239.96 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $163.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

