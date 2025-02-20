Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $300.82 and last traded at $300.82. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.50.
Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 Stock Up 5.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.82.
Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 Company Profile
The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the Claymore CEF Index. The index measures the performance of a basket of closed-end funds selected and weighted based on a predefined set of criteria such as liquidity, distributions and market valuation, among other factors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.