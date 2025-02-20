Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €205.80 ($214.38) and last traded at €206.10 ($214.69). Approximately 47,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €208.60 ($217.29).

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €200.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €188.09.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

