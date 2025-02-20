Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (CVE:GPY – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 201,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 137,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Golden Predator Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Golden Predator Mining Company Profile

Golden Predator Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc properties. Its principal property is the Brewery Creek project covering an area of 180 square kilometers located in northwestern Yukon.

