Puma (ETR:PUM) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €29.20 ($30.42) and last traded at €29.44 ($30.67). 777,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,162% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.72 ($30.96).

Puma Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of €38.65 and a 200 day moving average of €39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

About Puma

(Get Free Report)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.