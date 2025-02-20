Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading 3.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 3,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 193,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Gowest Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11.

About Gowest Gold

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 109 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

