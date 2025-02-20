iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $38.08. 20,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 14,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock. BNP Paribas increased its position in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

