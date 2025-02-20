Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $30.04. 142,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,453% from the average session volume of 9,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $957.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

