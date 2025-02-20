Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €71.04 ($74.00) and last traded at €70.50 ($73.44). Approximately 399,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €69.88 ($72.79).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.45.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

