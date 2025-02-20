Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.85. 2,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.36%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

