Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 30,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.
Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sabina Gold & Silver
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.