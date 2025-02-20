Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.