Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €28.50 ($29.69) and last traded at €28.28 ($29.46). 402,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.90 ($29.06).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

