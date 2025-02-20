Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €257.00 ($267.71) and last traded at €257.00 ($267.71). 84,444 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €254.90 ($265.52).
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €252.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €248.88.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.
