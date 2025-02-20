NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.90 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 66.10 ($0.83). Approximately 1,554,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,253,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.40 ($0.84).
NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £384.24 million, a P/E ratio of -28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29.
NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (2.91) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter. NextEnergy Solar Fund had a negative net margin of 408.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited will post 7.8159757 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile
NextEnergy Solar Fund is a specialist solar energy and energy storage investment company that is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 constituent.
NextEnergy Solar Fund’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets.
