OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Sells $51,387.52 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $51,387.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,798,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,979,149.76. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OmniAb stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 294,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,354. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $518.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on OABI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in OmniAb in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the third quarter worth $54,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

