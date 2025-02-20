Allan C. Golston Sells 2,458 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYK traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $388.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,953. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.69 and a 200-day moving average of $368.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Stryker

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Stryker by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 313.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.68.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

