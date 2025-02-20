Robert L. Reffkin Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $18,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Compass Stock Up 27.5 %
NYSE COMP traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,344,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.95. Compass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.25.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
