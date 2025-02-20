Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMX

Himax Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of HIMX stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. 5,925,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,117,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $237.22 million for the quarter.

Himax Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 217,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 112,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 916,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.