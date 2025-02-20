Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Graham Price Performance
NYSE GHM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. 106,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. Graham has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $394.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.71.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Graham
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
