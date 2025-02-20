Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Graham Price Performance

NYSE GHM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. 106,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. Graham has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $394.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Graham

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 18,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Graham by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.