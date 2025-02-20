Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

XHR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

NYSE XHR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 873,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 733,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 690,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,969 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

