Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 31,000 shares trading hands.
Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V)
Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Teels Marsh West Lithium project located in Teels Marsh, Mineral County, Nevada; the Clayton Valley BFF-1 lithium project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the Dixie Valley project located in Churchill County, West Central Nevada; and the Black Rock Desert Lithium project located in Washoe County, Nevada.
