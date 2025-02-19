Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and traded as low as $64.40. Crystal Valley Financial shares last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 500 shares.

Crystal Valley Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96.

Crystal Valley Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

