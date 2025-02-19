Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading 100% Higher – Still a Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) was up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 336,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 72,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

