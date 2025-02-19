ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.12 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 13.89 ($0.17). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 13.01 ($0.16), with a volume of 646,425 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.15.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

