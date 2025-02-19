ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.12 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 13.89 ($0.17). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 13.01 ($0.16), with a volume of 646,425 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
ANGLE Price Performance
ANGLE Company Profile
ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.
