Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.02 and traded as high as C$13.23. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 27,215 shares changing hands.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.09.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is 98.39%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

