Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $14.92. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.
Toshiba Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.
Toshiba Company Profile
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
