Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.34 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.71 ($0.05). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 3.94 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,330,451 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of £242.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £7,982,637.60 ($10,044,844.09). Also, insider Stephane Vedie purchased 1,170,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £46,800 ($58,890.15). 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

