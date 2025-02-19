Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.16 and traded as low as $89.83. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $89.85, with a volume of 4,812,611 shares.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 24,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

