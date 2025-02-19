New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.69. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

New Peoples Bankshares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

About New Peoples Bankshares

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

