Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $5.65. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 309,139 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

The company has a market capitalization of $266.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

