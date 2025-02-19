Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,117,203 shares trading hands.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £884,000.00, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

