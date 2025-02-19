Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.52 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 154.40 ($1.94). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 154 ($1.94), with a volume of 1,913,273 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
About Kier Group
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
