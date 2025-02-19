Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.52 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 154.40 ($1.94). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 154 ($1.94), with a volume of 1,913,273 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £661.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

