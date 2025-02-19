Avation (LON:AVAP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.75 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 139.50 ($1.76). Avation shares last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.76), with a volume of 46,536 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on shares of Avation in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
In other news, insider Stephen Fisher bought 115 shares of Avation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £156 ($196.30) per share, for a total transaction of £17,940 ($22,574.56). 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.
