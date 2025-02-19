VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.20 and traded as high as $56.56. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $56.41, with a volume of 773 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
