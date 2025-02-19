VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.20 and traded as high as $56.56. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $56.41, with a volume of 773 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,261,000.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

