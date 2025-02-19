Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,096.48 ($13.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,103 ($13.88). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,101 ($13.85), with a volume of 641,501 shares changing hands.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,775.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,099.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,096.35.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.