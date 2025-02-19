Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.42. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 29,842 shares trading hands.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$403.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.