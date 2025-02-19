Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.91 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 27.56 ($0.35). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 27.56 ($0.35), with a volume of 121,088 shares.

Centaur Media Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £36.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

