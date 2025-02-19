BAE Systems (LON:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

Shares of BA traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,336.50 ($16.82). 8,318,980 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,196.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,263.65. The firm has a market cap of £41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.12) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,454 ($18.30).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

