Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 20.8% – Time to Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,089,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 166,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

