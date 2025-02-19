Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 4.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 288,042,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 78,994,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.