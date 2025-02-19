Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 12.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.37). Approximately 6,868,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 3,324,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.21).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £734.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
