Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Stock Price Up 10% – Still a Buy?

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 108,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 857,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Ajax Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.28.

Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Ajax Resources

About Ajax Resources

In other Ajax Resources news, insider Richard Heywood purchased 458,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £13,764.90 ($17,320.88). Insiders own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

