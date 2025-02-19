MultiMetaVerse (NASDAQ:MMV) Shares Down 51% – Time to Sell?

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) fell 51% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 1,515,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 466,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

MultiMetaVerse Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

MultiMetaVerse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited operates as an animation and entertainment company in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers a product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games under the Aotu World brand, as well as action figures, stuffed dolls, apparel, costumes, trading cards, and other collectible functional items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MultiMetaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiMetaVerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.