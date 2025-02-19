BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.40. 1,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.41.

BYD Electronic (International) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.47.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of mobile handset components, modules, and other products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company is involved in various businesses comprising smart phones, tablet PCs, new energy vehicles, residential energy storage, smart home, game hardware, unmanned aerial vehicles, AI servers, 3D printers, Internet of Things, robots, communication equipment, health devices, and other diversified market areas.

