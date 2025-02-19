DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $3.26. DHI Group shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 205,512 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DHX. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of DHI Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DHI Group

DHI Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $147.00 million, a P/E ratio of 300.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at $349,614.48. This represents a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $45,530 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DHI Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in DHI Group by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.