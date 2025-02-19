KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Shares Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 3,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03.

Get KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.35% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.