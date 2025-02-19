NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Shares Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.67. 18,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 397,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM); and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP-1 receptor and glucagon receptor dual agonist, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of obesity.

