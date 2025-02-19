European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.48. 784,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

